DMK failed to check crimes against women: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Accusing the DMK government of failing to check sexual crimes against women and girl children, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the state to ensure that severe punishment is given to the gang of nine persons involved in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Udumalaipettai. He also charged that law and order have been deteriorating ever since the DMK government assumed office and that prevalence of narcotics leads to crimes.

Expressing shock over the Udumalaipettai assault, Palaniswami said it has now come to light that the same gang had sexually assaulted another girl. He said children and youth who are under the grip of drugs due to the availability of narcotic substances have been engaging in such crimes.

Palaniswami also recalled that during the AIADMK regime, immediate action was taken in the Pollachi sexual assault case but the then leader of opposition MK Stalin diverted the issue by levelling canards for electoral gains. However, now Stalin as chief minister has not taken any steps to contain crimes against women.

“When I condemned the prevalence of drugs, I spoke as the head of a family and out of concern for the future of our children. Now, I condemn the DMK government for failing to check the crimes against women and children as a father,” Palaniswami said.

In a post on X platform, Palaniswami accused the government of transforming Tamil Nadu into a centre for synthetic drugs and said the seizure of cocaine worth `22 crore proved this. He urged the government to take expeditious steps to eliminate the drug menace.