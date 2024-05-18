Felix arrested, remanded in Coimbatore jail till May 31

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city cyber crime police produced YouTuber G Felix Gerald of RedPix before the Coimbatore court from Tiruchy and on Friday lodged him in the Coimbatore central prison.

Gerald was arrested by the Tiruchy district cyber crime police from Noida on May 10 and remanded in the Tiruchy central prison on Monday. Gerald’s arrest came in connection with an interview on his channel with YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in which the latter spoke in an objectionable manner about senior police officers and women police personnel.

On May 3, the Coimbatore cyber crime police booked a case against Shankar and RedPix channel. It was the first case against them and police subsequently arrested Shankar on May 4. On Wednesday, police formally arrested Gerald in the first case registered by the Coimbatore cyber crime police. After submitting a prisoner transit warrant at the Tiruchy central prison, he was brought to Coimbatore and produced before the Judicial Magistrate court, sources said.

Following the hearing, Judge VL Santhosh sent him to judicial remand till May 31. Women police personnel escorted Gerald from Tiruchy, said sources.