Lodge manager held in TN's Udumalaipet sex assault case

TIRUPPUR: The manager of a lodge in Udumalaipet was arrested and remanded for letting a minor boy rent a room in the facility where he allegedly sexually assaulted girl.

The case relates to the sexual assault on two minor girls by nine people last Monday. The arrested person, Samuel (60), is a resident of Udumalaipet. Police said Samuel allowed a boy and a girl to take a room in his facility though it is illegal.

He has been managing the lodge for the past several decades, police added. Further, a case under the SC/ST Act was also registered against six suspects in the case as the victims belonged to SC community.