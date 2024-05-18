Orange alert issued in five TN districts for May 18,19

CHENNAI: Several places across Tamil Nadu received widespread rains on Thursday and Friday. Mylaudy in Kanniyakumari district registered the highest rainfall of 7 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi, Valparai in Coimbatore, and Nannilam in Tiruvarur received 6 cm each; Cuddalore and Kottaram in Kanniyakumari received 5 cm each; and Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi received 4 cm during the same period. Karur Paramathi received 4.5 cm of rain from 8.30 am to 7.30 on Friday. Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Dharmapuri received 3.5 cm, 3.3 cm and 3.2 cm, respectively in the same period.

The regional meteorological centre said that the Southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19. “However, the monsoon will set in the mainland around May 31. TN usually receives 35-37% of annual total rainfall during this period. The moisture level in the interior districts will increase during this period. The rain the state is getting now is due to cyclonic circulation,” said an official from the RMC.

RMC’s forecast said light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph at one or two places is likely to continue till May 21. It also added that moderate rainfall is likely in Chennai city. It also gave orange alerts to several districts over the next few days including Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi for Saturday and Sunday. The alert also extends to Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli on Sunday. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Madurai districts on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature of various districts was below normal. Meenambakkam in Chennai registered a maximum temperature of 31.6°C, which was 6.8°C below normal; Madurai 30.8°C (6.7°C below normal); and Palayamkottai 31°C (6.3°C below normal).

On Thursday, Meenambakkam registered 10.3°C below normal temperature.