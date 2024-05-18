Tamil Nadu

Shankar booked again for harassing woman SI on way to Tiruchy court

Shankar is currently under judicial remand till May 28.
YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar arriving at the mahila court in Tiruchy after a one-day police custody, on Friday
YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar arriving at the mahila court in Tiruchy after a one-day police custody, on Friday
TIRUCHY: The additional mahila court here before which the Tiruchy cyber crime police on Friday evening produced YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar after one day’s custody for interrogation ordered him to be lodged back in the Central Prison in Coimbatore. Shankar is currently under judicial remand till May 28.

At the court, Shankar urged magistrate D Jeyapradha to direct the Coimbatore prison authorities to shift him from the special ward for prisoners with mental illnesses to a normal cell. To this, the magistrate directed him to submit the same as a petition.

The court also adjourned the bail petition of RedPix YouTube channel’s G Felix Gerald, which came up for hearing the same day, to May 20. On Friday evening, the Tiruchy cyber crime police held a search at Gerald’s residence in Tiruvarur, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchy Cantonment all-women police on Friday registered a case against Shankar based on a complaint by Tiruverumbur all-women police station SI V Jothilakshmi alleging harassment while producing him before court.

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar arriving at the mahila court in Tiruchy after a one-day police custody, on Friday
Savukku Shankar’s judicial custody extended till May 28, lodged in Lalgudi prison
‘Savukku’ Shankar

