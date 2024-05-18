Tamil Nadu: SC youth attacked as stone thrown at dog lands in graveyard

SALEM: In a disturbing incident that highlights the continuation of caste discrimination, two engineering students hailing from an SC community were assaulted by 10 inebriated people from a dominant caste near Jalakandapuram on Wednesday evening when they were returning home from college. Police arrested one suspect on Friday.

According to police, the victims, R Kamalesh and Magi K, both 18-year-old, are studying in a private engineering college at Mecheri. The two were 500 metres away from their house when a street dog began chasing them.

In an attempt to shoo the dog away, the youth threw stones, which landed near a funeral site where 10 to 15 intoxicated people were present. Upon questioning the boys about their background, the people learned that both Kamalesh and Magi belonged to the SC community and assaulted them. The students suffered injuries on their legs and neck and were admitted in Salem GH.

Karthi, Magi’s father, said, “The boys are severely traumatised by the incident and are scared to come out.”

Magi recounted the harrowing experience to TNIE, saying, “I was beaten and subjected to humiliating remarks about my caste. One member of the mob even spat in my face and questioned what I hoped to achieve by pursuing education. I am afraid to leave my home.”

Jalakandapuram police registered a case under sections 143, 341, 294(b), 323,324, 506 and SC/ST Act.

Sources said A Jayavel, one of the suspects, was arrested on Friday morning. “We are investigating further and searching for others using CCTV footage. We will arrest all the 10 people responsible for this assault,” Jalakandapuram police told TNIE.