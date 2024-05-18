Three more arrested for attacking activist in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Three more persons were arrested by the Tirunelveli city police in connection with the attack on activist-cum-builder Ferdin Rayan here on Thursday. The accused were identified as Muzamil Murshid, Mullan Syed Ali and Abdul Ajees, natives of Tirunelveli. A special police team has also been set up to nab another accused Sahul Hameed, a native of Dindigul.



"Rayan, a resident of Palayamkottai, was hacked using a sickle on his head and hands on May 4 at a badminton ground here. Following this, the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital police registered an attempt to murder case in this regard, and an examination of CCTV footage led to the identification of a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler that were used by the accused individuals," police sources said.



Meanwhile, Thajudeen of Dindigul, prime accused in the case, surrendered at the Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate Court confessing the crime on Wednesday. Police inquiry with Murshid, owner of the two-wheeler, revealed that one Syed Ali and one Ajees had instructed him, Thajudeen and Sahul Hameed to carry out the attack, sources said.



"Syed Ali had registered 2.5-acre land in the name of his accomplices by illegally lowering the guideline value of the land with the help of Melapalayam Sub Registrar Ravikumar. Ferdin Rayan petitioned the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against this illegal registration, and Ravikumar was suspended for the malpractice. Further, due to Rayan's petition, Ali was unable to convert his land into housing plots and irked over this, he instructed the accused persons to conduct the attack," sources added.