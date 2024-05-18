TN Congress chief flays Shah's comment on those harming cows

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai condemned Union Minister Amit Shah's recent campaign speech allegedly threatening to "hang upside down" people who harm cows. While pledging to ban cow slaughter, the Union Minister reportedly said anyone who harms cows would be dealt with harshly.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Selvaperunthagai said, "Union Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign said those harming or smuggling cows will be "straightened". These words are extreme and undemocratic. However, the Election Commission of India is silent on the issue."

The TNCC president also flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exhorting Congress to adopt the use of bulldozers to raze the properties of anti-social elements as is done in Uttar Pradesh. "The PM has advised us (Congress) that we should learn to use bulldozers like UP CM Yogi Adityanath. We will never use bulldozers against anyone. Using bulldozers is an act of fascism," stated Selvaperunthagai.

Selvaperunthagai also flagged the increasing number of accidents on the national highways in Tamil Nadu. "For example, the national highway stretch connecting Acharapakkam to Tambaram in Chengalpet district saw 150 fatal accidents last month. Twenty-five people died in just one week. I blame the union government for these," the Congress state chief remarked.

On police action against YouTuber Savukku Shankar, he said. "The action against Shankar is legally correct. The Constitution of India guarantees freedom of speech and expression to all citizens, but it shouldn't cross the limit. Still, human rights have been violated by breaking his arm."