Consumer panel directs company, service centre to replace defective printer, slaps Rs 15K fine

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur recently directed a printer company and a service centre to replace a customer's defective inkjet printer with a new one, as the former was not repaired properly by the respondents. The panel also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the company and the centre citing deficiency in service.



The order was issued by President SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi on a petition filed by B Vijayasarathan, a resident of Srivilliputhur, against the manager of the printer company in Bengaluru, regional manager of the company in Chennai and the authorised person of the service centre in Madurai.



The petitioner, who ran an e-seva centre, had purchased a multi-functional inkjet printer for business purposes in November 2022. After a few days, he observed defects in the printer, which had a one-year warranty, and approached a service centre. In spite of servicing for four months, the printer continued to remain defective and the petitioner raised the issue with the service centre and the printer company in vain, sources said.



In November 2023, an authorised person of the service centre assured the petitioner to provide him with a new printer, following talks with the company. However, no further action was taken to replace the defective product, and the petitioner approached the commission, sources added.



The panel, which observed a deficiency in service, directed the respondents, either individually or jointly, to replace the defective printer with a new one of the same model and company. It further slapped a fine of `10,000 on the respondents for causing mental agony and material loss to the petitioner, and `5,000 for litigation expenses.