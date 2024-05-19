Mother seeks probe into teen son's death in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: A woman from Appakudal approached the Erode district collector's office on Saturday demanding a proper investigation into the death of her 16-year-old son. She alleged an acquaintance had offered the boy a drink laced with ganja and a chemical solution before he took ill.

P Amsa, who is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Appakudal, filed a complaint over the death of her son Gowtham on May 17. More than 50 people from the area accompanied her as she arrived to submit a petition at the collector's office.

Speaking to reporters, Amsa, a sanitary worker at the Oricheri Pudur Village Panchayat, said, "Gowtham passed the current year's Class 10 public examination with 319 marks. On May 10, he went with a construction worker named Rohit, a resident of the same area. After returning home, Gowtham started vomiting and fainted. We admitted him to the Bhavani Government Hospital for treatment. Later he was shifted to the Erode Government Hospital."

The boy was referred to the Salem Government Hospital on Friday, May 11, as there was no improvement in his condition. However, Gowtham passed away early on Friday,

Amsa suspects Rohit for Gowtham's death. "Rohit had mixed ganja, banned tobacco products and a paint-mixing solution in Gowtham's milk. I complained about this at the Appakudal police station. But the police did not take appropriate action. So a proper investigation should be conducted into my son's death and action should be taken against Rohit," Amsa demanded.

"Substances like ganja are easily available to the youth in the Appakudal area. The District Collector should take appropriate action to prevent this," she said. Amsa's husband is n more. She has a daughter Jeeva, 17.