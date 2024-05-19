Tamil Nadu: Tusker electrocuted to death in Nilgiris forest

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE: A 15-year -old male elephant died of electric shock at a patta land in Kunjappanai in the Kothagiri forest range in Nilgiris on Saturday morning.

Forest officials said that the animal had allegedly come in contact with the live overhead power line after it pushed a tree onto it while eating and got electrocuted.

Kotagiri forest range officer S Selvaraj said, “This is an accident. During field inspection, we found that the killing was not intentional.

As the animal was attracted to the smell of jackfruit, it went to the neighbouring area and found a Senthooram tree that it uprooted and as it fell over a Low-tension power cable (which is 13 to 15 feet in height), it got electrocuted at 2 am on Saturday since the area is sloppy and slippery due to rain.”

Selvaraj added that the forest department along with TANGEDCO officials will conduct a joint inspection across Kotagiri to strengthen the low-lying overhead cable for free movement of the wild elephants.

Theppakadu assistant veterinary surgeon K Rajesh Kumar and Kakkuchi assistant veterinary surgeon Revathy conducted the postmortem.

Meanwhile, a herd of five wild elephants damaged a one-acre tomato field at Kardimadai near Madhampatti on Friday night.

Speaking to TNIE, N Saravanakumar, a farmer who owned the land said that he faced a loss of `50,000 as the elephants not only damaged the tomato crops but also damaged the drip irrigation pipeline and fences which covered along the crop.

Kathirvel, another farmer said that it is not just elephants but wild boars and peacocks are also damaging their crops frequently.

He also demanded a subsidy from the government to set up a solar fence to prevent elephants from entering.