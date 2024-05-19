Tamil Nadu: Woman, parents among 7 arrested in husband's murder

COIMBATORE: Seven people, including a woman and her parents, were arrested on Saturday for the murder of her 30-year-old husband who went missing in August last year. The probe revealed the murder was hatched as the man tortured his wife.

The arrested have been identified as V Divya (24), her mother D Mariyaal (48), father R Devaraj (50), M Balaji (48), P Muthu (32), R Pounraj (53), A Deivandran (31).

The arrest followed a police complaint filed by Divya herself, the wife of the murdered man, S Vadivel, on August 31, 2023.

Vadivel, who was a goods autorickshaw driver, had married V Divya eight years ago. The couple had frequent quarrels as Divya questioned Vadivel for consuming liquor. However, Divya lodged a complaint in Avinashipalayam police station seeking to trace his missing husband, said police sources.

As there was no progress in the probe, Vadivel's relatives approached the office of the District Superintendent Of Police, Tiruppur, seeking to find him. Still, there was no clue about the fate of Vadivel. Thereafter, his kin filed a habeas corpus petition at the Madras High Court seeking to present him before the court.

However, a breakthrough in the probe came as the police found that Divya's mother Mariyaal had an illicit affair with one Balaji, a financier based in Usilampatti. Balaji used to visit Mariyaal. She told him her son-in-law was torturing her daughter Divya. Thereafter, the duo planned to murder Vadivel.

Subsequently, with the help of Divya, her father Devaraj and Balaji's friends Muthu, Pounraj and Deivandran gave pesticide tablets to Vadivel and murdered him on August 25, 2023 by assaulting him with wooden logs. He was thrown into a well at Kovilpalayam on the Tirupur-Dharampuram road after wrapping his body in a tarpaulin.

Vadivel's decomposed body was taken out from the well by the fire and rescue service personnel on Friday, nearly nine months after the murder. The body was sent for postmortem at the Tirupur Government Hospital.

Avinashi Palayam Inspector Vijaya told TNIE that Balaji and Mariyaal confessed that they decided to murder Vadivel since he tortured Divya.

The seven suspects have been remanded in judicial custody.