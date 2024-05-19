Three districts in Tamil Nadu likely to get very heavy rain on May 19

CHENNAI : The heat has paved way for rains in the state, with three districts – Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi – likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rain to extremely heavy rain on Sunday, Regional Metereological Centre (RMC) said. The centre has issued a heavy rainfall warning for some parts of the state in the coming week as well.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul districts and heavy rain at isolated places over Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Pudukkottai districts.

Coonoor and Mettupalayam received heavy rainfall of around 17 cm each in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Friday until 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the rainfall data from RMC.

Usilampatti in Madurai recorded 9 cm of rainfall while Sivagiri in Tenkasi, Kil Kotagiri Estate and Burliar in the Nilgiris along with Madathukulam in Tiruppur received 8 cm rainfall each.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, the Ooty observatory recorded an average of 3.8 cm of rainfall and Coimbatore recorded 3 cm. Valparai, Dharmapuri and Kodaikanal recorded 1.9 cm, 1.2 cm and 1 cm on average during the period. Vellore, Yercaud, Kanniyakumari and Madurai received light rains.

On Monday, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely over Kanniyakumari, Theni, and Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, and heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul districts.

Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruchirappalli districts and Karaikal areas are also likely to get heavy rain.

For Chennai, light to moderate rain is on the cards for the next 48 hours ending Monday afternoon. Maximum temperature is likely to be 34-35°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26°C.

