Tiruchy residents demand corporation to clear obstructions before installing walkways

TIRUCHY: In the last two years, the Tiruchy city corporation’s maintenance works on several stormwater drains, especially the laying of tiles over them to ensure pedestrian paths have elicited positive responses among residents.

However, they expressed concern that the work was conducted without much supervision, particularly at Thennur High Road, pointing out particularly the condition of footpaths laid last year at Puthur. According to sources, the corporation commenced renovation work on the drains at Thennur High Road last month and completed work in most areas.

Yet, residents alleged that obstacles were not removed properly before installing the walkways. “The pedestrian path nearby is blocked by a standing bar from an advertisement board. There is also an old stone bench in the same location.

All these block access to the pedestrian path. However, the workers ignored it and conducted tiling work without removing these obstructions. If senior officials had visited the area, this would not have happened. Most senior corporation officials, including the commissioner, have their official residence near this location and commute through this road every day.

But still, the field officials failed to notice the issue,” said Anjali Rajiv, a resident of Thennur. With the corporation planning to ensure footpaths on more roads, residents stressed that officials must ensure works are conducted after removing obstructions on the track. Meanwhile, the residents of Puthur demand the corporation to pay attention to the condition of the footpath constructed last year.

“It seems that the corporation is not paying any attention to the maintenance of these footpaths. If they are conducting regular inspections, why did they fail to fix the damage at the portion in front of Canara Bank and the CSI complex on Puthur Road? Therefore, along with providing footpaths at new locations, we request the corporation conduct regular inspections on existing footpaths,” said E Prakash, a resident of Puthur.

When contacted, senior corporation officials told TNIE that necessary steps were being taken to sort out the issue. “We will direct the engineering team to visit the locations and take the necessary action to clear the blockage on the footpath and conduct the maintenance. We will also check why the contractor ignored it,” a senior official said.