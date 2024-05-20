Dalit’s murder: Two booked for Insta posts in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: Months after a Dalit man was hacked to death by an armed gang allegedly in retaliation over a previous murder, two youths from Mayiladuthurai were booked on Sunday over objectionable Instagram posts aimed at creating communal tension, police said.

One of the accused, M Devaseela (21) of Mappadugai, was arrested on Sunday and police are on the look out for M Ramanashri. In the past two months, five people have been booked for similar offences.

On March 20, L Ajith Kumar, a 26-year-old Dalit of Kalaignar Colony, was hacked allegedly in retaliation for the killing of a Vanniyar Sangam functionary in 2022. Seven people, including the brother of the slain functionary R Kannan, were arrested in connection with the murder. The grisly murder stirred tensions in Mayiladuthurai.

Two months have gone by, but social media posts, inciting communal tension between two communities, are being widely shared across platforms despite police warnings.

M Devaseela, a photographer, was arrested for sharing an Instagram reel projecting dominance of Vanniyar caste over the Scheduled Caste, police said. Both Devaseela and Ramanashri were booked under IPC sections 505 (1b) (intend to cause fear or alarm among public), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Devaseela was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.