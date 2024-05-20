Farmers urge forest department to withdraw jumbo corridor draft report in TN

COIMBATORE: The farmers association (non-political) has urged the forest department to withdraw the recently released draft report on elephant corridors in TN. A resolution in this regard was passed at the state-level meeting chaired by general secretary P Kandhasamy in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Other resolutions include thanking political parties and social organizations that supported farmers on the issue, an appeal to union government to declare the crop damage caused by the recent heavy rains and cyclonic winds across Tamil Nadu as a natural calamity and provide proper compensation.

Furthermore, the association said, “Farmers have been greatly affected by coconut blight disease in Tirupur district. The CM should to take action on a war-footing basis and help them.”