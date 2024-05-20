Make Puducherry a clean city like Indore: L-G Radhakrishnan

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan held a meeting with officials to discuss solid waste management.

In the meeting, L-G Radhakrishnan stated, "Taking inspiration from Indore's achievement of being named the cleanest city in India, we must take measures to take Puducherry to that level. Officials must submit an action plan within fifteen days for both rural and urban areas. Only 85% of the garbage in the state is cleared but the aim is to do it completely."

He added, "Officials must ensure garbage is collected completely from crowded public places like hotels, guest houses, marriage halls and markets and proper recycling should be carried out. The debris of demolished buildings must be dumped in designated spots, dredging must be executed in drainage canals and solid waste management must be systemised using the latest technology and equipment."

He continued, "Proper methods must be used to distribute the compost collected in the dump yard. Awareness must be created to encourage garbage collection from residences, particularly among students. All related departments must work together so that public funds can be utilised effectively."

He further informed that after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is relaxed, a discussion will be held with the Chief Minister and inspections will be conducted in the respective areas.