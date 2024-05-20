Man washed away in flash flood in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 62-year-old man, who was taking bath in a stream at Thuvachi region along the downstream of Ullakai Aruvi falls, was washed away in a flash flood on Saturday. Fire and rescue service personnel retrieved the body of Riyaz Ali, a retired government staff of Ayanavaram in Chennai, on Sunday evening after hours of search.

According to sources, Ali, along with three of his friends from Chennai and Tirunelveli districts, went to take bath in the Thuvachi stream unaware of the heavy rains lashing the area, and were caught in a flash flood. While his friends were rescued, Ali got washed away. His body was retrieved from Kesavanputhur, located around four kilometres away from the stream, and handed over to the police, sources added.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Pechiparai, Kolipurvilai, Chittar-I and Thirparappu regions of Kanniyakumari on Sunday, and the district recorded an average rainfall of 43.24 mm. Due to increased inflow in Pechiparai dam, surplus water is being discharged into Thamirabarani river.

In a press statement, Collector PN Sridhar advised people residing on the banks of Thamirabarani to remain vigilant, as 500 cusecs of surplus water was discharged into the waterbody from Pechiparai dam on Sunday. He also asked people and tourists to avoid bathing in the falls, sea or other waterbodies. Further, owing to heavy rains, water inflow to Pechiparai dam has gone up to 1,247 cusecs, while that of Perunchani dam stood at 626 cusecs.