Red alert in four south TN districts on May 20

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi for Monday and Tuesday. The forecast also said heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul during the same period.

The met department bulletin stated, on Monday, heavy rainfall may lash parts of Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai. On Tuesday, the above-mentioned districts along with Villupuram and Kallakurichi might receive heavy rainfall.

As on Sunday, the southwest monsoon has progressed into parts of the Maldives, the Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and south Andaman sea. A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal around May 24.

Chennai may receive light to moderate rains

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, Jamunamarathur in Tiruvannamalai recorded 12cm of rainfall; Pechiparai, Kanniyakumari, recorded 10cm; Vadapudupattu and Ambur in Tirupattur recorded 9cm; Kozhiporvilai in Kanniyakumari, 8cm and Coimbatore, 5cm.

Between 8.30 am and 7.30 pm on Sunday, observatories in Madurai city recorded 2,4cm rainfall; Nagapattinam recorded 2.2cm; Yercaud, 2cm and Kodaikanal, 1.9cm. RMC said Chennai might face light to moderate rains in the next 48 hours, ending on Tuesday afternoon, and skies are expected to be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36°C and minimum 26-27°C.

The revenue department has sent out SMS messages to over two crore people detailing the precautionary measures to be taken for those facing heavy rains in eight districts.

9 TNDRF teams deployed

Nine teams (296 personnel) of the TN Disaster Response Force have been stationed in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nilgiris. Nilgiris collector has advised tourists to either entirely avoid or take precautionary measures prior to visiting the district before May 21