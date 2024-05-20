Three history-sheeters from Kerala arrested for robberies

TIRUPPUR: Three history-sheeters from Kerala were arrested for two robberies at Kunnathur and Avinashi in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

The arrested are Sulaiman (60), Mohammed Nizar (30) and Mathew, alias Chandran, (66). The latter was arrested in Kerala based on information from Sulaiman and Nizar.

The arrest follows a complaint filed at the Kunnathur police station by Govindasamy (45), a resident of Kammalakuttai village in Kunnathur. He had gone to his friend’s house and returned to find jewels and cash missing from his house last Sunday, said a police release.

A case was registered and three special teams were formed to trace the culprits. Despite desperate attempts there weren’t any clues. Meanwhile, intelligence inputs specified that two people were roaming on a bike near Chittandipalayam bus stop at Kunnathur on Saturday night. Immediately, the police team moved to the location and secured Sulaiman and Nizar. They confessed to robbing Govindasamy’s house at Kammalakuttai village.

Later, the police secured Mathew in Kerala.

The police seized Rs 12 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing 5 sovereigns from the accused. They also claimed they robbed cash amounting to Rs 13,500 from a house at Avinashi in Coimbatore. The money was also seized from them.

All the three culprits have several cases pending against them in Kerala and they were involved in robberies and bike and car thefts.