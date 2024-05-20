Waterlogging: Improper desilting of stormwater drains blamed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The summer showers in the last few days exposed the poor drainage in Coimbatore city. Even after a moderate rainfall, the roads and streets of the city were flooded by rainwater. As the streets turned into waterways, both pedestrians and motorists struggled during and after the rains.
The lack of preparation by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has resulted in water logging in several parts of the City. Waterlogging issues popped up in several areas of the city as the civic body failed to desilt stormwater drains properly ahead of the rainfall despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange and red alerts for the district.
Even as waterlogging was widespread, drinking water supplied to several areas in the city appeared brown due to the rains, preventing people from drinking it. This alarming development has left people without access to safe drinking water.
Social activists highlighted the plight of the people and emphasised on the need for urgent action. “The flooding in Coimbatore City is a result of systemic negligence and disregard for the well-being of residents. The failure to maintain stormwater drains and address the warnings issued by the IMD has put countless lives at risk,” remarked S Guhan, a resident of Edayarpalayam.
“The drinking water supplied by the civic body smelled bad and was brown in colour. No one could consume that. The contamination of drinking water further compounds the hardships faced by residents, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and proactive measures from municipal authorities. It’s high time that the concerns of the people are prioritised, and concrete steps are taken to prevent such crises from recurring,” he added.
As residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the flooding, calls for accountability and swift action resonate throughout Coimbatore City, urging authorities to address the root causes of the crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.
As reported the other day heavy rain was reported across the Coimbatore district on Saturday evening leading to flooding in a few places. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Gandhipuram, Uppilipalayam flyover, CMCH, Railway station and Gandhipuram and RS Puram areas. Several commuters were stranded.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Regarding the drinking water colour or contamination, I shall instruct the TWAD Board officials to take samples and send them for testing. We shall check it and address the issue soon. As far as the desilting works are concerned, we had desilted a few stormwater channels in the city which helped in the flow of rainwater.
As a precaution we had installed two motor pumps to pump out water from the subways and railway underpasses in the city. A few stormwater drains need to be desilted and we shall do it in the upcoming days.”