Waterlogging: Improper desilting of stormwater drains blamed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The summer showers in the last few days exposed the poor drainage in Coimbatore city. Even after a moderate rainfall, the roads and streets of the city were flooded by rainwater. As the streets turned into waterways, both pedestrians and motorists struggled during and after the rains.

The lack of preparation by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has resulted in water logging in several parts of the City. Waterlogging issues popped up in several areas of the city as the civic body failed to desilt stormwater drains properly ahead of the rainfall despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange and red alerts for the district.

Even as waterlogging was widespread, drinking water supplied to several areas in the city appeared brown due to the rains, preventing people from drinking it. This alarming development has left people without access to safe drinking water.

Social activists highlighted the plight of the people and emphasised on the need for urgent action. “The flooding in Coimbatore City is a result of systemic negligence and disregard for the well-being of residents. The failure to maintain stormwater drains and address the warnings issued by the IMD has put countless lives at risk,” remarked S Guhan, a resident of Edayarpalayam.

“The drinking water supplied by the civic body smelled bad and was brown in colour. No one could consume that. The contamination of drinking water further compounds the hardships faced by residents, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and proactive measures from municipal authorities. It’s high time that the concerns of the people are prioritised, and concrete steps are taken to prevent such crises from recurring,” he added.