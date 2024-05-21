Cheated of Rs5.4 crore by Indian trader, alleges West African cashew exporter

THOOTHUKUDI : A cashew exporter from West Africa lodged a complaint against a Kerala-based cashew buyer, who allegedly cheated him of nearly Rs 5.4 crore worth of cashew consignments.

The complaint was filed with the District Crime Branch (DCB) at the Thoothukudi SP office here on Monday.

The complainant, Armando Silva from Guinea-Bissau of West Africa, said he exported over 896.78 tonnes of raw cashew nuts to Bijil Sukumaran, the proprietor of a trading company, based on a bilateral agreement.

The consignments were sent in 32 containers to Thoothukudi VOC port as per the contract on August 16, 2023. Both parties had also agreed to the payment modality of cash against documents (CAD) by direct bank transfer as per the contract.

Silva alleged that Bijil paid the bills for two containers promptly, and did not pay the rest.

When Bijil pleaded with them, citing financial constraints, the Guinean company released documents of 11 containers, which owe Rs 2 crore rupees, with a new declaration to pay them within 90 days. However, Bijil refused to pay and went into hiding. Eventually, the supplier mailed the bank concerned to stop clearing the remaining 19 containers from the VOC port.

Meanwhile, Silva also stated that the locks of 19 containers had been broken open by the customs officials without the exporter’s consent.

"How could the authorities break the seals of the consignment containers without obtaining the original document associated with the containers?" he asked.

Silva complained to the DCB to register an FIR against the suspect.

Advocate Sugan Christopher, who accompanied Silva, told media persons that the state and central government must ensure the safety of the businessman. "Silva has been staying in India for 45 days under the fear of threat. Yet, an FIR has not been registered," he said.