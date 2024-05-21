Cuddalore bus conductor sentenced to 27 years in prison for raping minor girl

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Fast Track Special Court, exclusively dealing with offences under the Pocso Act, on Monday sentenced a private bus conductor from Cuddalore district to 27 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

Judge V Sofana Devi sentenced the convict -- E Babu (29) from Keezhpadhi in Pudhukadai, Cuddalore -- to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and seven more years of imprisonment under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code. Further, she imposed Rs 4,000 penalty on him and awarded Rs 4 lakh compensation to the victim.

Special Public Prosecutor S Patcheappan said that Babu had befriended the victim while she was going to school. He convinced her to be in a relationship with him and took a few intimate photographs with the victim. Under the pretext of making her meet his parents, Babu compelled the victim to visit his house in Cuddalore. When she hesitated, he threatened to share the photographs with her family members. The prosecutor said that Babu sexually assaulted the girl multiple times and dropped her on Ariyankuppam river bridge.

When the girl confronted him about their wedding, he refused, revealing that he was already married with two children. Unable to handle the deception, the girl told her brother over the phone about being cheated by the man and attempted suicide by jumping into the Ariyankuppam river. She was rescued with broken bones, and at the hospital, she disclosed the truth to her parents who lodged a complaint with the police, added the prosecutor.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)