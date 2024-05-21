Damaged side walls of Kathirika canal bridges poses threat

TIRUCHY: The Kathirika canal, one of the branches of the Uyyakondan canal passing through Ramalinga Nagar and Woriyur, has become a growing concern for residents due to significant damage to retaining walls of small bridges in several areas.

Despite the corporation's focus on beautifying the Uyyakondan canal banks, residents claim that the same attention has not been given to this branch canal.

With the city receiving heavy downpour on Monday and India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the rain to continue in the coming days, residents of Ramalinga Nagar are increasingly worried about the safety of the retaining walls spanning the canal.

"The canal, which passes through Ramalinga Nagar, has small bridges at several points. Many of these bridge side walls are damaged.

The side wall of the bridge on Ramalinga Nagar 9th Cross was damaged two months ago, and we fear the remaining portion may collapse during the rain," said Meenakshi Sundaram, a resident.

"The corporation officials are not even conducting inspections in these areas. The side wall of the bridge at the first cross collapsed about six months ago. We request that the engineering team conduct inspections and ensure that minor bridges are repaired. If they continue this lukewarm approach, the minor bridges across this canal will either collapse during summer rain or the monsoon season," added K Nagarajan, a resident.

"As part of the beautification, they constructed an open gym on the banks of the Kathirika canal in 2020. Nobody uses it, and its fence is also in poor condition. There is no point in such beautification if maintenance is not conducted. Since this gym is 2 to 3 km away from the main road, authorities knew it would not attract many residents. Therefore, they ignore the condition of the gym equipment and its premises," said P Sujatha, another resident.

In response to these concerns, senior corporation officials assured immediate action. "We will ask our engineering team to visit the areas at the earliest. They will start the necessary work in coordination with the Public Works Department. If we get a report indicating the need to close access to some minor bridges, we will do so. We will also investigate why our team failed to notice this issue," a senior corporation official stated.