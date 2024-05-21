Tamil Nadu

DMK failed to fulfil promise to build 1K check dams: BJP

BJP chief Annamalai also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for not condemning the Karnataka government’s plans to construct a dam at Mekedatu
CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties, including BJP, PMK and AMMK, on Monday urged the state government to take decisive measures to prevent Kerala from constructing a dam across the Silandhi River.

In a press statement, BJP state president K Annamalai slammed the DMK government for its alleged lethargic response to Kerala’s efforts. He said constructing a dam across the Silandhi River would decrease the water inflow to Amaravathi Dam.

Annamalai also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for not condemning the Karnataka government’s plans to construct a dam at Mekedatu and the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts to build a check dam across the Palar River.

He accused DMK has failing to fulfil its poll promise of constructing 1,000 check dams, despite being in power for three years

Similarly, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to warn Kerala of legal action.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran called for swift action to prevent the adverse potential impacts on Tamil Nadu’s water resources.

