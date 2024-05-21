Illegal power fence: two youths electrocuted near Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men in their twenties, including a first-year college student, were electrocuted to death on Sunday night after touching an illegal electric fence erected to prevent wild pigs from entering a paddy farm.

The incident happened at Pallipattu in Tiruvallur about 120km northwest of Chennai.

A 52-year-old man, who had taken the farmland on lease and erected the fence, was arrested by the Tiruvallur police on Monday, sources said.

According to a senior police official of Tiruvallur district, Saikumar (26) and Parthasarathy (21), residents of the Veliagaram village near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, had gone to a deserted area near the local bus stop to relieve themselves. While Saikumar was a postgraduate, Parthasarathy was a first-year college student.

The vacant government land, which was being used as a public urinal or latrine by locals, is located near a farm where paddy crop is usually grown. The place had no lights. Saikumar, who went to the spot to relieve himself, had come into contact with the illegal fence mistakenly. He immediately died of electrocution.

Later, his relative Parthasarathy (21), who went looking for him, also met the same fate.

Man had drawn electricity from power line illegally, says Tangedco officer

“The entry and exit wounds due to electrocution were clearly visible,” a police official said. The 90-year-old farm owner had leased it to M Govindan (52), who was growing paddy, the official said.

“Since the farm borders a forest from where wild pigs and even deer enter the field and destroy the crops, the man had drawn electricity from a TNEB power line illegally and erected the fence to prevent animals from entering farm,” official said.

Police registered an FIR based on a complaint given by the parents of the victims and held Govindan under Section 304(2) of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). They have also invoked Section 138 of EB Act which deals with power theft.