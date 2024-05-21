Jharkhand native dies after falling from moving train

TIRUPATTUR: A 25-year-old Jharkhand native died after falling from a moving train near Pachakuppam in Ambur on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at 2.40 am.

Somnath Soren (25) from Jharkhand, along with a few others, was on his way to Kerala for daily wage work on the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express.

Somnath, who was standing on the footboard of the train, accidentally fell down.

On noticing his absence, his companions pulled the chain and the train halted at Vaniyambadi station. As their efforts to find Somnath failed, they notified the Jolarpet railway police, said sources.

Subsequently, police conducted a search and discovered his body near the tracks at Pachakuppam village. Later, they retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem at Ambur Government Hospital. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

A Jolarpet railway police official said that the Dhanbad train is often overcrowded, forcing passengers to travel on footboard. However, it is uncertain whether Somnath was compelled to travel on the footboard due to the crowd or if he chose to do so.