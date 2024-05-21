Six-member gang hacks man to death in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: A Man was hacked to death by a six-member gang in broad daylight in Palayamkottai on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Rajan, a resident of Vagaikulam. Rajan was 30-year-old.

“Rajan was engaged to a girl. He visited a hotel in Palayamkottai to give his friends a treat for his marriage. When he exited the hotel, a six-member gang wielding sickles hacked him to death and fled from the scene in a car,” sources said.

The CCTV footage clips of the murder went viral on social media.

Demanding the arrest of the culprits, Rajan’s relatives staged a road blockade near the district court complex.

Further, the police held talks and dispersed them. The police also analysed CCTV footage in various parts of KTC Nagar to identify the culprits. The Tirunelveli rural police and police of neighbouring districts have also been alerted,” sources added.

A case has been registered against the unidentified persons and police have initiated a search for the suspects.