Tirupattur: Construction worker from West Bengal falls from sixth floor, dies

TIRUPATTUR : A 19-year-old worker from West Bengal, employed at a construction site in Tirupattur Government Hospital, died after reportedly falling from the sixth floor of the building under construction.

The Tirupattur town police registered a case and commenced an investigation into the matter.

The police said that over 100 construction workers, including several from northern states, have been working at the site, where a seven-floor building worth Rs 56 crore is under construction.

The victim, Abuthakir (19) from West Bengal, was plastering the walls on the sixth floor when he reportedly tripped and fell, sustaining fatal injuries. The body was sent to the Tirupattur Government Hospital for autopsy.

Following the incident, Tirupattur Joint Director of Health Services Kannagi inspected the site and conducted an inquiry. Speaking to TNIE, Kannagi said the victim was not wearing a safety belt, which led to the fatal fall. She ensured that all the necessary safety equipment was provided to the workers.