TN will oppose move to build dam across Silandhi river, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday asserted that the state government will firmly oppose any attempt by Kerala to build a check dam across the Silandhi river.

“Tamil Nadu government will firmly oppose any attempt to violate the verdict on Cauvery water dispute either by Kerala or by Karnataka and will establish the rights of the state not only through legal means but also through all possible ways,,” Duraimurugan said in a statement.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement on Kerala government’s move to construct a check dam across the river, the minister said, “Whenever the Karnataka and Kerala governments attempt to violate the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the final verdict of the Supreme Court on Cauvery water dispute, TN government has been stoutly opposing them politically and at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meetings,” he said.

“Thenaru river is one of the tributaries of Amaravathy river. In Kerala, it is called the Vattavada river. Tamil Nadu Water Resources Secretary, during the 29th meeting of the CWMA held on April 4, categorically demanded that the authority should collect the details of minor irrigation works being undertaken in Cauvery basin by Karnataka and Kerala governments and monitor them. In the meetings to be held by CWMA in the coming days too, he will continue to renew this demand,” he added.

Referring to Palaniswami’s remarks that Stalin is keeping a ‘deceitful silence’ on this issue, Duraimurugan said, “Palanswami is adept in the art of keeping a deceitful silence not only in Cauvery issue but also many political issues and also in the electoral alliance. I want to remind that Palaniswami gave away 14.75 tmc of Cauvery water given in the final verdict of the Cauvery water dispute.”