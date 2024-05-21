Voter deletion: Election Commission's functioning absurd, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday termed the functioning of the election commission as ridiculous.

Addressing the media at Ganapathy Maanagar after meeting the relatives of late MLA and mayor Malaravan, Palaniswami said, “One person in a family has voting right while it has been denied to another member. The election commission has deleted names of many voters, including those who prefer to vote for AIADMK citing double entry.

Particularly in Coimbatore district, despite having an Aadhaar card and living in the same house for a long time, names have been deleted.”

Stating that he was not satisfied with the Election Commission’s announcement as there was a lot of confusion even in announcing the voting percentage, Palaniswami said, “EC usually announces the polling percentage for every Lok Sabha constituency. However, there was a lot of confusion even during the announcement. Such confusion has not happened so far and this is creating suspicion. Moreover, unlike previous elections, the CCTV cameras near strongrooms were not working in various districts. We are unaware of what the DMK government and the EC were doing.”

He also accused the DMK government failed to execute a single checkdam construction project only because they were initiated during the AIADMK regime.