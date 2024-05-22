Assessment begins, crops hit by rains in Tamil Nadu may get relief

CHENNAI: Following instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, officials of the departments of revenue, agriculture and horticulture have started assessing the damage caused to standing crops due to the heavy rains that have been lashing many parts of the state. The assessment is expected to be completed by May 31 since heavy rain forecast has been made for a few more days.

Stalin directed the officials to assess the damage after reviewing the situation with senior officials and secretaries of key departments on Monday. After studying the report on the damage caused by rains, the CM is expected to announce relief assistance to the farmers.

“Assessment of damage is being done for standing crops including paddy, cotton, gingelly, and groundnut. Besides, damage caused to horticulture crops are also being done. So far, we have received information that standing crops are affected in many districts including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, the Nilgiris, Vellore and Madurai. Since water started draining from some inindated areas, the crops started reviving. So, the exact amount of damage can be assessed only after a few days,” an official told TNIE.

The official also said as per the guidelines, relief assistance will be given if the damage to crops stands at 33% and above.