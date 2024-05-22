Madras HC allows new building on law college campus with caveats

CHENNAI: The construction works on the proposed five-storeyed building near the old law college on the Madras High Court premises will be carried out only after considering inputs from experts in relevant fields, the high court administration told a division bench on Tuesday.

The submission was made by the registrar general (RG) of the court before the division bench of justices GR Swaminathan and PB Balaji when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by senior counsel T Mohan sought preparation of a master plan before carrying out developmental activity on court premises. After recording the submissions, the court gave the green signal for holding the foundation stone laying function on Wednesday.

Appearing for the RG, Advocate General PS Raman produced the minutes of the high court’s building committee which met on Monday to consider the representations submitted by senior counsels NL Rajah and T Mohan raising objections to the new construction. “The committee also perused the report of the engineer-in-chief of the public works department. It is of the opinion that still more views from experts should be solicited, before taking a final decision (on the constructions),” he told the bench, reading out the minutes.