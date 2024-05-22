Second phase of Makkaludan Mudhalvar to start on July 15

CHENNAI: As many as 8.74 lakh petitions which were received from the public during the first phase of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme have been disposed of. The second phase of the scheme will take place between July 15 and September 15 and the petitions received through the special camps will be disposed of by October 15.

An official release said as part of the scheme that was launched on December 18 last year in Coimbatore, 2,058 camps were organised in municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and in suburban areas.

The second phase of the scheme will cover 15,525 village panchayats that fall under 388 panchayat unions in 37 districts. In all, 2,500 camps will be organised. Petitions pertaining to 15 key departments including backward classes, food and cooperative and labour welfare will be received through these camps.

The release also said to register the petitions received in these camps, department-wise rooms will be set up and all petitions will be registered in the Mudhalvarin Muhavari web portal.