Conduct local body polls after 2026 elections: Panchayat presidents

VILLUPURAM : The members of Village Panchayat Chiefs' Association in Vikrawandi panchayat union have decided to approach the court if the state government considers dissolving local bodies and conducting elections this year. Regarding this, the association's president-cum-Thoravi Village Panchayat Chief V Shankar organised a meeting at a hotel in V Salai in Vikrawandi on Tuesday, where 40 of the 51 panchayat presidents took part.

The local body elections for 26 districts in the state were held in 2019, and the rest, including Villupuram, in 2021. The local body elections for urban areas were conducted the next year. Speaking to TNIE, Shankar said, "We have not yet received an official communication from the state government. Sources allege that all local bodies will be dissolved to conduct elections together. This is against democracy. In Villupuram, all the panchayats have two more years of their term left."

A similar meeting was held in Koliyanur, led by the association's Koliyanur Panchayat Union President Komathy Mani. The members urged the state government to conduct local body elections after the 2026 assembly elections. Most of the panchayat presidents who attended the Koliyanur meeting belonged to the DMK and its allied parties, said sources.