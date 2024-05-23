Consider plea to restrict traditional boats fitted with motors during fishing ban, Madras HC told

MADURAI : The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court during its vacation sitting on Wednesday, directed the fisheries directorate to consider a petition filed by the mechanised boat owners' and fishermen's welfare association seeking to restrict any craft fitted with motors from fishing in East Coast in Pudukkottai district, during the ban period.

A Division Bench of Justices RN Manjula and C Kumarappan issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by association president Asan Mohaideen. In his petition, Mohaideen said members of the association reside in and around the Kottaipattinam seashore village in Pudukkottai district. There are around 300 mechanised boats that go for fishing, besides several traditional fishing crafts such as wooden boats. The central and state governments have imposed a fishing ban for 61 days, from April 15 and June 14 in the east coast, and from June 1 to July 31 in the west coast, from which traditional fishing crafts are exempted.