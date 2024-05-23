Cop refuses to buy bus ticket in Tamil Nadu, clip sparks debate

TIRUNELVELI: After a video of a police constable refusing to buy a ticket while travelling on a government bus went viral online on Wednesday, the state transport department has called for action against the policeman. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai has claimed that free bus ride for police personnel has been assured in the budget, and asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement the same.

On Tuesday, when a TNSTC bus enroute to Thoothukudi from Nagercoil, arrived in Nanguneri, constable M Arumugapandi, who was in uniform, boarded the bus from the court. When the bus conductor approached him for a ticket, Arumugapandi refused to do so citing that he was eligible for a free bus ride as he was a government staff.

Rejecting Arumugapandi’s explanation, the bus conductor stated that as per the rule, only police personnel who possess a warrant are entitled to free travel, and stopped the bus. A video of this incident went viral on social media. The transport department, in its official ‘X’ handle, said the police personnel in TN are not allowed to travel in government buses free of cost. “Only those who possess a warrant can travel for free. A departmental action has been recommended against the policeman,” read the tweet.