Couple die by suicide after killing son, daughter, two-month-old granddaughter in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A family of five, including a two-month-old child, was found dead inside their house, within the jurisdiction of Thiruthangal police station limits, on Thursday noon.

A couple Lingam (45) and his wife Palaniammal (47), both Government school teachers, killed themselves after poisoning their son, daughter and granddaughter, say official sources.

Preliminary investigation by the police reveal that the couple resorted to the extreme step due do huge financial debt.

The three other deceased have been identified as the couple's daughter Anandavalli (27), son Aditya (13), and Anandavalli's two-month-old daughter Sasthika.

At around 12.30 pm, Thiruthangal Police received information about the incident from the neighbours who peeped inside the house, after nobody emerged out of the house of Lingam on Thursday morning, and found the family dead.

Police recovered the bodies and shifted them to the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Lingam availed a loan in 2014 and was unable to repay it within a specified time. Hence, he started borrowing money from several people and his debts piled up leaving him perplexed.

Further investigations are on.

(Those having suicidal thoughts shall seek assistance at TN Health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)