‘Duraimurugan trying to trick people of TN’

CHENNAI: Countering the remarks of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan regarding the allegation made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami about Kerala’s efforts to build a check dam across the Silandhi river, party headquarters secretary SP Velumani on Wednesday said the minister is trying to hoodwink the people by saying that the DMK government would fight for TN’s rights on inter-state water disputes by bringing these issues to the notice of the union government.

“Media has been highlighting the steps being taken by the Kerala government for constructing the dam and based on these reports, National Green Tribunal has issued suo motu notices to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. Instead of waging a legal war and talking to Communist party governing Kerala, Duraimurugan is betraying the people of TN by issuing a wishy-washy statement,” he added.