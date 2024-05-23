Lower Bhavani dam inflow up from 24 cusecs to 1,500 in 10 days

ERODE : Thanks to the incessant rain in the catchment areas, water inflow to the Lower Bhavani Dam increased to 1,500 cusecs on Wednesday evening from a mere 24 cusecs 10 days ago. Consequently, the water level has risen to 46 feet from 44.41 ft against the full reservoir level of 105 ft.

Water Resources Department officials said water will be discharged only for drinking water needs, and not for irrigation purpose.

R Eswaramoorthy, secretary of Lower Bhavani Farmers Federation, said, "The water inflow into the dam has increased after about 4 months. But this will only help to meet drinking water needs. We can demand water for irrigation only if there is more than 20 tmcft (currently 3.5 tmcft) in the dam. To reach that level, the inflow should rise above 5,000 cusecs. In June, water should be opened for the old Ayakat irrigations and into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in August. We hope the rain continues till the south-west monsoon sets in. We have requested the Water Resources Department to open water for all irrigation systems at the same time this year."

Officials from the WRD for the Lower Bhavani Dam said, "Till last week, water availability in the dam was very low. It was feared that there may be a shortage of drinking water, but now the water inflow has increased. The inflow into the dam is likely to increase as rain is likely to continue for a few more days. We have not yet received any official information about the arrival of monsoon. But we have received information that surplus water is about to be released from the Pillur Dam in Coimbatore district. From there, it will take 11 hours for the water to reach the Lower Bhavani Dam."