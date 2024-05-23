Notice to govts on action taken to curb effluents in Ranipet district

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and PB Balaji on Wednesday ordered notice to the state and the Central governments to file reply to a petition seeking remedial action to deal with the chromium effluents piled up on an abandoned factory of Tamil Nadu Chromium and Chromates Limited (TNCCL) in Ranipet town.

Ordering notice on the petition filed by advocate K Balu, president of Lawyers Forum for Social Justice and the PMK candidate in Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, the bench adjourned the matter to June 10.

Praying for orders to the authorities concerned to frame a remedial plan to handle the chromium effluents, which flows down into nearby waterbodies, the petitioner warned that if such action is not taken, it would have catastrophic consequences for the environment and the health of the local residents.