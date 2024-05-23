Parents of govt school in Coimbatore say teachers lack discipline, want them shifted

He added "Recently, some teachers instigated students to stage protest in front of the school in support of a teacher who was arrested in a case. After seeing all this, I fear what will happen to my my daughters if they continue to study here . Like me, most parents feel there is no safety for the children. I have decided to shift my children to another school."



Selvi ( name changed), another parent, said, "There are 36 teachers, including the headmaster, in the school. But they are split into two groups due to various reasons, especially some teachers who have been working for many years. For instance, an untoward incident that happened to a girl child was covered up by some teachers including the former headmistress. So far, educational officers have not taken any action against them."

"In this situation, how I can send my children to the school. Parents hesitate to enrol children and admission decreased this year. All the teachers should be transferred," she said.

When asked about this year's admission, the headmaster who did not want to be named said 155 students enrolled in class 11 last year and 120 students were admitted so far this year.

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali said he would look into the complaints.