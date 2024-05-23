Six held for ruckus, attacking man with machete in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six people, including four minors, were arrested for creating ruckus by allegedly attacking a person with a machete, and damaging vehicles near Kodambakkam on Tuesday.

The Kodambakkam police identified two of the suspects as Ameer Basha (19) and M Guhan (19). “On Tuesday, at least 10 boys were vandalising vehicles that were parked at Varadarajanpettai in Kodambakkam. The group also went inside shops and demanded money. When one of the locals confronted them, he was attacked by a machete. He sustained minor injuries,” a police officer said.

The locals informed the police, who reached to the spot and nabbed the gang. The police are on the lookout for other suspects, who are still absconding. The arrested youths were remanded to judicial custody and the minors were sent to an observation home.