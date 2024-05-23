Special SI among two arrested for Rs 25 lakh job fraud in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE : Two persons including a special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Tirupur District Police were arrested by the Coimbatore Rural Police for allegedly cheating Rs 25 lakh from a youth by promising him a job in the police department. Muralidharan (52) of Mahalingapuram in Pollachi is the SSI arrested. The other person arrested is Jayaraj (49).



The police complaint which led to their arrest was filed by Prasanth (23) of Kilavanpudur in Pollachi Taluk who was attempting to get a job in the police department for a few years, said District Crime Branch police.

As Prasanth was ready to provide money for the job, Jayaraj promised to facilitate a job in the police department through SSI Muralidharan claiming the latter knows some higher officials in the department.

On believing their words, Prasanth allegedly handed over the sum to the duo. However, they neither provided the job nor returned the sum, forcing Prasanth to file a complaint with the District Crime Branch police.

The investigation revealed that they cheated the complaint. The police arrested the duo and remanded them on Tuesday.

Police are on the lookout for another suspect Krishnaraj (49) of Chennai. Further investigation is on.