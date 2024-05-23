Three leopards captured in six days near villages, released into KMTR forest

TIRUNELVELI: Three leopards that were captured over six days from Anavankudiyiruppu and Vembaiyapuram villages located on the foothills of the Western Ghats were released into the forest of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

The animals were captured on May 17, 21 and 22. The leopards had strayed into the villages located in the foothills in the past two weeks. After a goat was allegedly killed by a leopard, the villagers of Anavankudiyiruppu and Vembaiyapuram alerted the forest personnel.

Following this, KMTR administration set up cages in both villages. On May 17 and 21, two leopards were caught at Vembaiyapuram, while the third cat was trapped in a cage set up at Anavankudiyiruppu on May 22. A special team formed by KMTR’s deputy director and wildlife warden M Ilaiyarajaaja captured eight alpha male langurs, which were going around biting locals at Sivanthipatti, on Tuesday.