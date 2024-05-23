Tirunelveli Congress functionary death case transferred to CB-CID

CHENNAI: The case of the suspicious death of Tirunelveli East District Congress president KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh has been transferred to the CB-CID on Thursday. The transfer was based on the order of Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.

Following this, all case details, evidence collected and other documents will be handed over to the CB-CID officials.

On May 4, Saturday, Jeyakumar’s charred body was recovered from his farm at Karaisutrupudhur near Thisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district, two days after he went missing.

The local police conducted inquiries to ascertain whether it was death by suicide or murder. But there was no conclusive evidence to ascertain the nature of his death. After he went missing, his son, J Karuthaiah Jafrin, complained to the Uvari police on May 3, demanding to trace his missing father.

Several special teams were formed to investigate the death, but there has been no major breakthrough so far.