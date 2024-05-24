AIADMK will continue under EPS' leadership even after polls: Chellappa

MADURAI: AIADMK leader VV Rajan Chellappa refuted the DMK’s claims that the party will fall under the leadership of Velumani and Thangamani after the election results are declared, instead of continuing under the current General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Addressing media persons in Madurai on Thursday, Chellappa said there is not an ounce of truth to such claims, adding that the AIADMK has performed excellently under the leadership of Palaniswami. “EPS has attained great success in saving the party and has also provided the best governance during his tenure as the chief minister of the state. This is why party cadres, from the lowest rung to the top, have accepted him as the leader and have been working under his directions,” Chellappa said.

The senior leader, however, refused to comment on AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju’s social media post on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the question could be directly posed to Raju. Responding to a query on whether the AIADMK’s district secretary would be changed after the election, he said Palaniswami has the power to change any district secretary, at any time.

Chellappa further said that the party will secure 40 of 40 Parliamentary seats in the state and Pondicherry, and set the base for the party's success in the 2026 Assembly election.

"AIADMK will continue to fight for people's rights against the ruling government, as the DMK has failed to save the lives of people. People continue to die at cracker units and in drowning incidents," he said.