Health dept cautions against 'gypsy' tattoo artists, unhygienic practices in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: The health department officials have advised caution against the 'gypsy' tattoo workers, who ink tattoos on devotees at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple premises, citing questionable hygiene and safety practices. According to sources, a few migrant gypsies were found using handmade machines with long needles for tattooing a variety of designs of permanent and semi-permanent nature, in the temple premises.

It may be noted that a large number of gypsies are also involved in tattooing work at various places, including Thoothukudi new bus stand premises, among others, to eke out a living. However, owing to safety concerns, the health department officials have created an awareness about the dangers of reusing tattoo needles and the safe handling of bio-medical wastes.

As instructed by Health Department Deputy Director Dr Porselvan, officials have released red-coloured polythene bags to collect the used-needles for proper disposal. Speaking to TNIE, Porselvan opined that tatoo artists around Tiruchendur town were educated about the risks associated with reuse of needles.

"These tattoo artists have been strictly warned against reusing needles, and asked to use sterilized polythene covers to collect the used needles and dispose of them safely. They must also possess a licence to handle bio-wastes," he said, adding that those dealing with a large number of customers, may contact Aseptic Solutions at Nanguneri and ensure safe disposal of the wastes.