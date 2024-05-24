Infosys must pay Rs 6.76 cr to Tangedco, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant relief to Infosys Limited from paying Rs 6.76 crore shortfall charges for consumption of electricity for Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES). Dismissing the company’s petition on Thursday, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said, “This court finds no infirmity or illegality in the proceedings by the TANGEDCO and the writ petition is devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed.”

Infosys, in its petition, said it has been running a software development facility at the Mahindra World City in Chengalpattu, providing food courts, gymnasiums, shopping outlets and banking services to its employees. The company said it does not collect electricity charges from service providers but Tangedco had slapped it with a demand notice and bill for an amount of Rs 6.72 crore in 2012 on the grounds that it is operating ITES and should be charged under high tension commercial tariff from April 2009 to November 2011. Later, it did not raise the matter. However, in 2020, a demand notice was issued for Rs 6.76 crore as adjustment charges.

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Tangedco, submitted that Infosys, though operating an ITES, has commercial activities with trade names metered with lower tariff rates under the Industrial Tariff. TN Electricity Regulatory Commission has classified the above activities as commercial when permitted to be carried out in the trade name so concessions cannot be given.The judge, in the order, said perusal of the inquiry report of 2009 showed Infosys had engaged in activities of software development and ITES as per the certificate issued by MEPZ. Based on Tangedco’s 2008 circular, companies engaged in ITES should be billed under commercial tariff.