Kerala's new dam move a conspiracy: TN parties

CHENNAI: The Congress, PMK and the AMMK on Thursday strongly opposed the Kerala government’s move to get terms of reference (ToR) for an environment impact assessment study from the union environment ministry for constructing a new dam at Mullaiperiyar on its territory and demolish the existing one maintained by the Tamil Nadu government.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, expressed shock at the Kerala government’s move and said this would snatch away the rights of Tamil Nadu.

He said even after the Supreme Court had ruled that the water level of the Mullaiperiyar dam could be raised to 152 feet after completing the works to strengthen the dam, the Kerala government is attempting to demolish the existing dam and build a new one. Further, the Kerala government has been obstructing the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to strengthen the Mullaiperiyar dam.

“Since the experts’ committee appointed by the SC had endorsed the stability of the Mullaiperiyar dam, the Kerala government should stop engaging itself from such moves. It is a blatant violation of the SC verdict and also contempt of the Apex court. If the Kerala government continues with its activities, Chief Minister MK Stalin should move the SC to stall Kerala’s attempts.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the central government should not sanction the request of the Kerala government. He said the centre should understand the Kerala government’s ‘conspiracy’ against the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers. On the other hand, the centre should direct Kerala to immediately axe the 15 trees which block the strengthening of the baby dam of the Mullaiperiyar.